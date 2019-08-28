China central bank to issue crytocurrency by November

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
China plans to issue its own crytocurrency as early as November 11, the country’s busiest shopping day for online sales, US financial magazine Forbes said, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has been exploring the possibility of launching its own digital currency since 2014 to cut the costs of circulating traditional paper money and boost policymakers’ control of money supply.
Some analysts say China appears to have accelerated the push to digital money after US social media giant Facebook announced plans in June to launch digital coin Libra within a year, a move that has shocked global policymakers and raised regulatory concerns.
The PBOC plans to distribute its cryptocurrency through at least seven institutions in the initial stage, including Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent, China’s largest payments card issuer China UnionPay, and four Chinese state-owned banks, the report said, citing a source involved in the development of the cryptocurrency and a former employee of one of the institutions who is now an independent researcher.
Paul Schulte, who worked as global head of financial strategy for China Construction Bank until 2012, was reported saying the banks include China’s biggest lender, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of China, and the Agricultural Bank of China.
The PBOC did not immediately reply to Reuters’ faxed request for comment. Alibaba declined to comment, while the other six institutions did not immediately provide any comment.
Earlier this month, Mu Changchun, deputy director of PBOC’s payments department, told a forum the PBOC is “almost ready” to launch China’s own sovereign digital currency.
The report added that the PBOC hopes its cryptocurrency will eventually be made available to spenders in the US and elsewhere through relationships with correspondent banks in the west.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — for ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
On new ULIPs, the minimum sum assured will be less than 10 times the premium
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...