Citi has appointed Jeegar Shah as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for its India franchise, effective June 1, 2024.

Shah had been serving as interim CFO for India since February 2024. Prior to his interim CFO role, he served as the Cluster Controller for Citi’s South Asia Cluster.

In his role as CFO, Shah will serve as the single point of contact for financial matters in India while providing strategic financial management support to Ashu Khullar, Citi Country Officer for India and Head of Banking for Indian Sub-Continent, the foreign bank said in a statement.

As India CFO, Jeegar will report to Mui-Eng Teo, CFO for Citi’s Asia South Cluster.

“Jeegar’s appointment will provide strong financial leadership as we continue executing our strategy and delivering premium services to our clients in India,” said Khullar.