City Union Bank launches all-in-one app with multilingual chat-bot

City Union Bank (CUB) has introduced its multilingual interactive voice-based all-in-one mobile app.

The customers can converse with the chat-bot ‘Ask Lakshmi’ of the app in Tamil, English, Hindi or Telugu. Customers can converse for their general banking needs including transactions such as balance enquiry, mini statement, fund transfer over voice/text instructions, according to a statement.

This new app covers all the financial and non-financial transactions such as fund transfer, bill payments, opening/closing of deposits, opening/closing of loan on deposits, balance enquiry, statement of account, stop payment of cheque, set card limit, handle wallet/UPI and invest (buying and selling) in Mutual Funds through simple guided interaction.