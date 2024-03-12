CMS Info Systems has appointed Puneet Bhirani as President of Operations.

This is a new role to consolidate service delivery and operations across business lines, the company said in a statement.

Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman, Whole Time Director, and CEO, said CMS’ leadership team has been bolstered with the appointment of Bhirani, who will help the company continue growing its logistics and technology business platform.

Bhirani has more than 26 years of experience across India, the UK and the US markets. He was previously COO of Byju’s.

CMS Info Systems’ businesses include ATM and retail cash management, banking automation, ATM-as-a-service, AIoT remote monitoring, software solutions, and card issuance management and personalisation.

