CoinDCX brings in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has brought onboard actor Amitabh Bachchan as its first-ever brand ambassador.

“Through this collaboration, CoinDCX wants to increase awareness around crypto and popularise crypto as an emerging asset class,” it said in a statement on Monday, adding that Bachchan will be the face of the new campaign, which will focus on popularising crypto as an asset class.

Significantly, Bachchan is well versed with the crypto sector as he too is a crypto investor and has launched his own non fungible token recently.

“Through Bachchan, CoinDCX wants to convey that it is at the forefront when it comes to the safety of its users and being compliant with all the regulations. In addition, the brand aims to educate prospective users about the crypto space,” it further said.

According to CoinDCX, the crypto market in India is worth more than $2 trillion and is set to increase further with more Indian investors showing interest in it.

“Bachchan’s knowledge will prove valuable in building trust and credibility amongst new users. We are certain that his association with CoinDCX will help bring greater visibility to the world of crypto and develop a strong brand recall for us,” said Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO – CoinDCX.