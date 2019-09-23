Corporate tax cuts to boost capital base of banks, NBFCs

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
A number of banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies could see an improvement in their capital base and return on assets with the recent cuts in corporate tax rates.
This could potentially turn out to be a boost for the sector, which has been battling high non-performing assets, defaults and a liquidity concerns.
“The reduction in corporate tax rate will be a big boost to the capital base and help revive the growth and employment generation across all sectors,” said Sanjaya Gupta, Managing Director, PNB Housing Finance.
For 2018-19, PNB Housing effective tax rate on a consolidated basis was 31.3 per cent. Considering the tax reduction as per the announcement, the expected reduction in the effective tax rate for PNB Housing can be anywhere between eight and nine percent, the company said in a statement on Monday.
According to a report by ICICI Securities, the corporate tax reduction will lead to an average of 10 to 14 basis points improvement in return on assets and Tier-1 capital respectively in 2019-20.
“Under the revised guidelines, financial companies will have an option to pay tax at about 25 per cent v/s about 35 per cent earlier,” it said, adding that it has not factored-in the tax benefit likely to arise from write-offs.
Federal Bank, DCB Bank, Edelweiss, and CreditAccess stand to benefit the most followed by South Indian Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and KVB, it said.
According to Rajiv Mehta, Lead Analyst –Institutional Equities, Yes Securities, the corporate tax cuts for would translate into a direct benefit of nearly 15 per cent on earnings, 2.5-5 per cent on book value and 30-80 basis points on capital position for most banks and NBFCs.
“It is tantamount to a large recapitalisation of the financial system, strengthening growth capacity and loss-absorbing buffer. Since it’s a big step towards rekindling the corporate capex cycle and revitalizing sagging consumption, it would also be credit positive for banks and NBFCs; undermining prospects of a deep and elongated NPL cycle,” he said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on September 20 announced a slew of tax measures for India Inc including reducing the effective tax rate for domestic companies to 25.17, provided they do not take any incentives. For new manufacturing firms, the effective tax rate will be 17.01 per cent inclusive of surcharge and cess.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports