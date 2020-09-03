Cover for Covid job loss, business disruption coming

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
General insurers are gearing to come up with novel products under the regulatory sandbox, after the enthusiastic response to the first set of policies announced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.
The pandemic has opened new avenues for innovation and, soon, there may be covers for job/income loss and business interruption.
IRDAI, last week, announced the opening of the second cohort of regulatory sandbox policy. The window for filing applications opens on September 15 and closes on October 14.
The regulatory sandbox refers to the live testing of innovative products in a controlled regulatory environment, backed by relaxation of certain insurance norms for the limited purpose of the pilot.
“The regulatory sandbox approach offers industry the opportunity to conceptualise, structure and test products and services which can fructify into new products,” Pankaj Arora, MD and CEO, Raheja QBE General, told BusinessLine.
“The growth of the insurance sector has been steady so far; this innovation-led diversified reach of customised solutions will give further impetus to the GI market, with the increase in first-time insurance buyers,” he added.
According to Ratan Chand, Head – Product Development, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, the regulator has suggested that insurers design covers for job/income loss due to pandemic induced lockdown. Thus, the product innovation would to some extent envisage coverage for disruptions which may be caused by epidemic outbreaks/pandemics.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance received four approvals under the first cohort of applications, and it launched ‘pay as you consume’ for motor insurance and a ‘co-pay model’ under health.
A senior executive of Tata AIG said his company had received approval for six product ideas under the first cohort. “Product rollouts are underway,” he added.
The pandemic and the need to diversify insurance products have added a new angle to the second cohort of regulatory sandbox. While IRDAI has ensured product innovation by creating Covid-specific products such as Carona Kavach, now industry players are likely to take it further.’
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...