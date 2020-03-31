Covid-19: How insurers are ensuring business continuity

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
In these trying Covid-19 times, insurers — both life and general insurance companies — are going the extra mile and leveraging technology to ensure business continuity and minimise the impact of the pandemic. Parallelly, they are also addressing the safety and health concerns of their employees.
Some of the insurance CEOs and top brass whom BusinessLine spoke to, highlighted that they had anticipated the lockdown and had prepared for it for business continuity.
“Thankfully, we are one of the few companies that tested our business continuity plans before the lockdown was announced. Customer service is being done by our employees who are working from home. There’s also support via call centres and digital tools,” Ashish Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO, PNB MetLife India Insurance Co, told BusinessLine.
The lockdown will adversely impact new business revenues, especially when March accounts for 30-40 per cent of the annual revenues for PNB MetLife.“This is where the character of the company comes out. Our focus now is only on three things — customer service, employee safety and regulatory compliance. But as it is an unprecedented situation, we as a company have got to deal with it,” he said.
Other than online, all channels — bancassurance (banca) and agency — are seeing demand slump. “We have decided to close down all our 107 branches and have asked our employees to work from home,” he said.
PNB MetLife has come up with some novel initiatives to provide comfort to its 11,000 employees and stakeholders. Besides video conference calls to team leaders, it also sends voice messages from Srivastava to each employee through WhatsApp and other digital tools
The company advanced the payment of salary to March 27 as against the usual date of 31
Srivastava also directed the company training team to use this opportunity to assign learning courses as per the designations of the employees. This is a big opportunity for employees to upskill themselves from the confines of their homes, he said
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance had devised plans for business continuity quite early on the onset of Covid-19. In the first week of March itself, CEO Tapan Singhel had flagged the possibility of a city shutdown (in Pune) and how the company should prepare for it.
“On March 19 and 20, we conducted a major drill of working from home (none worked from the main office premises in Pune). Having done that successfully, it was little easier for us to continue when the lockdown happened. Now, even if 6,000-plus people log in simultaneously, the bandwidth and system are there to take care of it. We had enhanced our bandwidth as IT is a major component of our work-from-home in a secured environment,” said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Risk Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.
Even from a call centre point of view, the digital initiative of customer-facing bots and WhatsApp is helping the company and its customers. “At least, our customers have not suffered for renewals because our offices are not functional. We are also seeing a flow of new customers, especially for health insurance,” he added.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...