Money & Banking

COVID-19 likely to trigger $132.5 mn payouts sponsored by WBG’s pandemic catastrophe bonds

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

The Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility is designed to provide an additional source of funding to help the world’s poorest countries respond to cross-border, large-scale outbreaks.

The current Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak will likely trigger payouts for $ 132.5 million in pandemic catastrophe bonds sponsored by the World Bank Group's (WBG) Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF), said DBRS Morningstar credit ratings agency on Tuesday.

PEF is a financing mechanism housed at the World Bank. It is designed to provide an additional source of financing to help the world’s poorest countries respond to cross-border, large-scale outbreaks.

The Canada-based agency in a media statement said that this funding would be provided to eligible countries to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and might validate the need for market-based mechanisms to deal with pandemics.

In 2017, the International Bank for International Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), which is a part of the World Bank established the PEF following the cross-border 2014–15 West African Ebola virus outbreak, which caused more than 11,000 deaths. This outbreak proved the need for an established funding mechanism to mitigate pandemics in developing countries, the credit rating agency said in the statement.

The IBRD and the International Development Association (IDA), which is again a part of World Bank in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public- and private-sector partners, designed the PEF to provide surge funding for response efforts in eligible countries to help prevent rare, high-severity disease outbreaks from becoming pandemics, the statement said.

Published on March 03, 2020
world bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI’s latest move can help banks save ₹7,400 crore as CRR benefits: SBI report