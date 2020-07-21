Covid-19: L&T Group chairman, directors take voluntary salary cut of up to 53%

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, key officials of engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have taken voluntary pay cut of up to 53 per cent, including a 24.19 per cent salary cut by its group chairman A M Naik, according to the company’s annual report.
Naik drew a total remuneration of ₹6.18 crore for 2019-20 as against ₹8.15 crore in 2018-19, according to the annual report of the infrastructure giant.
L&T Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan took home ₹27.17 crore for 2019-20, showing a pay cut of 43.91 per cent.
“Reduction in managerial remuneration is mainly due to cost reduction measures voluntarily adopted by Executive Directors in the current pandemic scenario and reduced perquisite value,” the report said.
On the other hand the average percentage increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel for the year 2019-20 was 4.70 per cent.
“Considering the impact of Covid-19 on the business, the Executive Directors have taken a voluntary reduction of 50 per cent on the entitled commission,” the report said.
Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman saw a pay cut of 47.33 per cent to ₹13.20 crore while Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Power) Shailendra Roy witnessed a salary cut of 53.01 per cent to ₹6.63 crore during 2019-20.
Likewise Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Infrastructure) DK Sen saw a 36.15 per cent dip in salary to ₹4.46 crore, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Buildings, Minerals & Metals) MV Satish saw a 38.41 per cent decline to ₹5.77 crore. Annual salary of Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Defence & Smart Technologies) J D Patil fell by 38.91 per cent to ₹5.08 crore.
Naik in the annual report said this is the opportune moment to minimise external dependencies as the world is witnessing groundswell of opinion against China and seeking viable alternative supply sources.
He urged the government to introduce much-needed reforms in land acquisition, competency & skill building to achieve desired outcomes under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
Naik said he was addressing the shareholders at a time when the nation is grappling with a global pandemic, while simultaneously gearing itself for a phased reopening of the economy, and preparing for life beyond Covid-19.
.
L&T, at the group level, contributed ₹150 crore for the PM CARES fund in FY 2019-20, and further donated medical equipment, including personnel protective equipment worth ₹40 crore to states across the country.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...