Covid-19: UK-based banks announce financial and medical support for employees in India

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Barclays and Standard Chartered Bank have announced a slew of measures, including salary advance, enhanced insurance limits and doctors on call, for their employees in India to help them deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Barclays has introduced a new set of measures, including facilitating vaccinations, enhanced insurance limits, uncapped paid leave, financial aid and support channels, for its over 20,000 employees in India to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some of the aforementioned measures will also be available to the families of the London-headquartered Barclays, whose India operations include banking, securities, technology and shared services.
Also read: India inc attract customers with ‘pandemic’ focussed products
The Bank, in a statement, said hospitalisation insurance limits have been raised and certain costs not covered by insurance, such as PPE equipment charges, will be covered.
“All employees can take uncapped paid leave to give sufficient time to recuperate from Covid-19, get vaccinated, and for taking care of a family member.
“Junior colleagues will receive one month’s salary in advance to help manage unforeseen expenses,” it added.
Also read: Several businesses suspend operations in India, help staff as coronavirus ravages
The Bank said employees have access to a 24/7 Covid care helpline, online doctor consultations, a peer-to-peer support network, and a 24/7 confidential helpline that provides free counselling services.
Standard Chartered said its comprehensive benefit programme for its over 25,000 employees in India will include financial reimbursement of expenses incurred towards Covid-19 related medical treatment for parents and parent-in laws up to ₹2.50 lakh per patient with ICU admission and up to ₹1.25 lakh per patient with any other hospitalisation for Covid-19 treatment.
Also: As staff call in sick, India Inc turns a care-giver with well-being interventions
The London-headquartered Bank said it will provide interest free salary advance of up to six months gross pay to meet the expenses incurred on account of Covid-19 related medical emergencies. The repayment will commence following a six-month moratorium period.
In the unfortunate case of an employee passing away, their family will receive financial protection in the form of four times of the annual gross compensation, Standard Chartered said in statement. This increased insurance cover is applicable to all employees, it added.
On medical support, the Bank has constituted a team to assist employees in the hospitalisation process.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...