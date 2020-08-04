Covid: Footfalls at bank branches rising by the day

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
Why step into a bank branch when most of the services can be availed using a mobile app or internet banking service? Yet, people queue up at the branch during times such as the present for a service that is either possible at the click of a button or be deferred for now.
Opening of a savings bank account for instance, can now be done from the comfort of your home by downloading the form and seeking the support of the help desk, should a need arise. Though the numbers (account opening) have not been high, bankers have not ruled out such enquiries.
Similarly, staffs at select branches say that the number of walk-ins for pass book updation is not less than 50/day. “ATM kiosks are equipped to update passbook; account balance can be ascertained or better still, the internet banking service does it all, without the customer having to venture out of his/ her home.”
“It is possible to transfer funds, renew fixed deposit, update KYC (Know your Customer) details electronically,” a banker said, enumerating the services that can be done using a smart phone or say a laptop. And it is not as if all branches see a huge influx of customers every day. Select branches of nationalised banks and scheduled commercial banks, particularly those in strategic locations have customers walking in continuously.
The scene at branch of Repco (Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Ltd) bank in Coimbatore was different. A majority were senior citizens, waiting impatiently to renew their FD, submit Form 15 G/H or draw cash. A staff conceded that internet banking service was yet to be introduced, but that they have been accepting request for renewal of FDs over phone.
Banks meanwhile have started sending messages to customers requesting for submission of Form 15 G/H to avoid deduction of tax at source on interest.
Covid or not, there is some excuse to go out it seems!
