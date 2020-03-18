Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Cross-currency Rates

As on : March 18, 2020

Pound Sterling ( 1 Pound Sterling is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Euro (1 Euro is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees81.15
Australian Dollar1.8538
Canadian Dollar1.5732
Danish Kroner7.4741
Hong Kong Dollar8.4916
Japanese Yen *117.804
New Zealand Dollar1.8713
Norwegian Kroner11.6886
Pound Sterling0.9226
Singapore Dollar1.5751
Swedish Kroner10.9935
Swiss Franc1.0549
US Dollar1.0932
Chinese Yuan7.6996
Arab Emirates Dirham4.6215
US Dollar (1 US dollar is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees74.24
Australian Dollar1.6958
Canadian Dollar1.4391
Danish Kroner6.8369
Euro0.9147
Hong Kong Dollar7.7676
Japanese Yen *107.7603
New Zealand Dollar1.7117
Norwegian Kroner10.6921
Pound Sterling0.844
Singapore Dollar1.4408
Swedish Kroner10.0562
Swiss Franc0.965
Chinese Yuan7.0432
Arab Emirates Dirham4.2275
Canadian Dollar (1 Canadian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees51.58
Australian Dollar1.1784
Danish Kroner4.7508
Euro0.6356
Hong Kong Dollar5.3975
Japanese Yen *74.8799
New Zealand Dollar1.1894
Norwegian Kroner7.4296
Pound Sterling0.5864
Singapore Dollar1.0012
Swedish Kroner6.9878
Swiss Franc0.6706
US Dollar0.6949
Chinese Yuan4.8941
Arab Emirates Dirham2.9376
Swiss Franc (1 Swiss Franc is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees76.93
Australian Dollar1.7573
Canadian Dollar1.4913
Danish Kroner7.0848
Euro0.9479
Hong Kong Dollar8.0493
Japanese Yen *111.668
New Zealand Dollar1.7738
Norwegian Kroner11.0798
Pound Sterling0.8746
Singapore Dollar1.4931
Swedish Kroner10.4209
US Dollar1.0363
Chinese Yuan7.2986
Arab Emirates Dirham4.3808
Japanese Yen* (100 Japanese Yen are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees68.89
Australian Dollar1.5737
Canadian Dollar1.3355
Danish Kroner6.3445
Euro0.8489
Hong Kong Dollar7.2082
New Zealand Dollar1.5885
Norwegian Kroner9.9221
Pound Sterling0.7832
Singapore Dollar1.3371
Swedish Kroner9.332
Swiss Franc0.8955
US Dollar0.928
Chinese Yuan6.536
Arab Emirates Dirham3.9231
Danish Kroner (1 Danish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees10.86
Australian Dollar0.248
Canadian Dollar0.2105
Euro0.1338
Hong Kong Dollar1.1361
Japanese Yen *15.7616
New Zealand Dollar0.2504
Norwegian Kroner1.5639
Pound Sterling0.1234
Singapore Dollar0.2107
Swedish Kroner1.4709
Swiss Franc0.1411
US Dollar0.1463
Chinese Yuan1.0302
Arab Emirates Dirham0.6183
Swedish Kroner (1 Swedish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees7.38
Australian Dollar0.1686
Canadian Dollar0.1431
Danish Kroner0.6799
Euro0.091
Hong Kong Dollar0.7724
Japanese Yen *10.7158
New Zealand Dollar0.1702
Norwegian Kroner1.0632
Pound Sterling0.0839
Singapore Dollar0.1433
Swiss Franc0.096
US Dollar0.0994
Chinese Yuan0.7004
Arab Emirates Dirham0.4204
Norwegian Kroner (1 Norwegian Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees6.94
Australian Dollar0.1586
Canadian Dollar0.1346
Danish Kroner0.6394
Euro0.0856
Hong Kong Dollar0.7265
Japanese Yen *10.0785
New Zealand Dollar0.1601
Pound Sterling0.0789
Singapore Dollar0.1348
Swedish Kroner0.9405
Swiss Franc0.0903
US Dollar0.0935
Chinese Yuan0.6587
Arab Emirates Dirham0.3954
New Zealand Dollar (1 New Zealand $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees43.37
Australian Dollar0.9907
Canadian Dollar0.8407
Danish Kroner3.9941
Euro0.5344
Hong Kong Dollar4.5378
Japanese Yen *62.9534
Norwegian Kroner6.2463
Pound Sterling0.493
Singapore Dollar0.8417
Swedish Kroner5.8748
Swiss Franc0.5638
US Dollar0.5842
Chinese Yuan4.1146
Arab Emirates Dirham2.4697
Australian Dollar (1 Australian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees43.78
Canadian Dollar0.8486
Danish Kroner4.0317
Euro0.5394
Hong Kong Dollar4.5805
Japanese Yen *63.5457
New Zealand Dollar1.0094
Norwegian Kroner6.3051
Pound Sterling0.4977
Singapore Dollar0.8496
Swedish Kroner5.9301
Swiss Franc0.5691
US Dollar0.5897
Chinese Yuan4.1533
Arab Emirates Dirham2.4929
Singapore Dollar (1 Singapore $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees51.52
Australian Dollar1.177
Canadian Dollar0.9988
Danish Kroner4.7452
Euro0.6349
Hong Kong Dollar5.3911
Japanese Yen *74.7913
New Zealand Dollar1.188
Norwegian Kroner7.4209
Pound Sterling0.5857
Swedish Kroner6.9795
Swiss Franc0.6698
US Dollar0.6941
Chinese Yuan4.8883
Arab Emirates Dirham2.9341
Hong Kong Dollar (1 HongKong $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees9.56
Australian Dollar0.2183
Canadian Dollar0.1853
Danish Kroner0.8802
Euro0.1178
Japanese Yen *13.873
New Zealand Dollar0.2204
Norwegian Kroner1.3765
Pound Sterling0.1087
Singapore Dollar0.1855
Swedish Kroner1.2946
Swiss Franc0.1242
US Dollar0.1287
Chinese Yuan0.9067
Arab Emirates Dirham0.5442
Chinese Yuan (1 Chinese Yuan is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees10.54
Australian Dollar0.2408
Canadian Dollar0.2043
Danish Kroner0.9707
Euro0.1299
Hong Kong Dollar1.1029
Japanese Yen *15.3
New Zealand Dollar0.243
Norwegian Kroner1.5181
Pound Sterling0.1198
Singapore Dollar0.2046
Swedish Kroner1.4278
Swiss Franc0.137
US Dollar0.142
Arab Emirates Dirham0.6002
Arab Emirates Dirham (1 Arab Emirates Dirham is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees17.56
Australian Dollar0.4011
Canadian Dollar0.3404
Danish Kroner1.6172
Euro0.2164
Hong Kong Dollar1.8374
Japanese Yen *25.4903
New Zealand Dollar0.4049
Norwegian Kroner2.5292
Pound Sterling0.1996
Singapore Dollar0.3408
Swedish Kroner2.3788
Swiss Franc0.2283
US Dollar0.2365
Chinese Yuan1.666
Indian Rupees (1 Rupee is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Australian Dollar0.0228
Canadian Dollar0.0194
Danish Kroner0.0921
Euro0.0123
Hong Kong Dollar0.1046
Japanese Yen *1.4516
New Zealand Dollar0.0231
Norwegian Kroner0.144
Pound Sterling0.0114
Singapore Dollar0.0194
Swedish Kroner0.1355
Swiss Franc0.013
US Dollar0.0135
Chinese Yuan0.0949
Arab Emirates Dirham0.0569
* for 100 units
Published on March 18, 2020
