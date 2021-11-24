Crypto asset investors in the country should stay calm: CoinSwitch Kuber CEO

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Ashish Singhal, Founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber said on Wednesday that crypto industry is hopeful that the government will involve the industry stakeholders while drafting the bill
"At CoinSwitch Kuber, we shall follow the directions provided by the government. As of now, I urge all crypto asset investors in the country to remain calm, do their own research before arriving at a rushed conclusion. Investors should wait for a government statement on this matter and not rely on secondary sources of information,” Singhal said.
On Wednesday morning, Bitcoin’s price dropped 16.75 per cent on WazirX, Ethereum plunged 12.1 per cent, Shiba Inu dropped over 20 per cent, Dogecoin was down by over 16 per cent, Sandbox by 4 per cent and USDT or Tether by over 14 per cent.
This happened after the Lok Sabha’s summary of bills to be tabled in the winter parliamentary session released in the evening before mentioned that the government is seeking to prohibit private cryptocurrencies in the description of The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.
Singhal who is also the Co-Chair of the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), a part of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said the industry has been actively communicating with all stakeholders keeping investor protection at the forefront. "Our discussions over the last few weeks indicate there is broad agreement on ensuring customers are protected, financial system stability is reinforced and India is able to take advantage of the crypto technology revolution," he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...