Sahicoin raises $1.75 million in seed funding

Sahicoin, the world’s first crypto native social platform, has raised $1.75 million in the latest seed round led by Alameda Ventures (FTX), Better Capital Ventures, and other institutional investors.

The fresh round of funding will be deployed to scale the team across engineering & product and grow the platform.

Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni Amit Nayak, Ankush Rajput, and Melbin Thomas, the platform aims to empower the next billion crypto enthusiasts to make faster and better investing decisions.

Sahicoin brings together crypto experts and new investors to share crypto updates, trends, knowledge, and intelligent signals.

The current seed round witnessed participation from multiple founders, CXOs, and angel investors, including Kunal Shah from CRED, the Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Naveen Kukreja - Paisabazaar, Aneesh Reddy - Capillary, Gyanesh Maheshwar - Coinbase, Prashan Agarwal - Gaana, Ariel Jalali - Paragon Tech, Sasi KanthNagalla - Stripe and others.

Sahicoin app is available on Android and iOS, where users get simplified crypto knowledge, follow the best-performing portfolios, test investment strategies and earn points & rewards. Current users and experts are from India, the US, Canada, the UK, Singapore, UAE and five other countries.

“For most people, crypto is noisy and inaccessible. We need a product like Sahicoin that helps people make responsible investing decisions,” said Ramnik Arora, FTX . “Millions of users who start their Crypto & Web3 journey struggle to understand the underlying assets to make the correct investment decisions. Sahicoin is the only education-first app that helps users learn about Crypto and Web3 assets from trusted experts and friends to invest smartly and confidently. We are excited to partner with the Sahicoin team as they unlock their full vision”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital, an early backer of breakout companies like Slice, Rupeek, Open, Teachmint, Khatabook, and others.

Amit Nayak, Co-founder & CEO of Sahicoin , said, “Since crypto is global by nature, our growth too, is not just limited to India. We plan to partner with key exchanges, DeFi, and NFT players, which will expedite the onboarding of the next billion users onto the crypto ecosystem”.