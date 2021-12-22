Unocoin introduces Shake And Buy bitcoin and instant bank deposit features

Cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin on Wednesday launched Shake and Earn for buying Satoshis, the smallest unit of bitcoin cryptocurrency with investment that costs as less as $1. This feature enables automatic credit of Satoshis in the wallet by just opening the Unocoin app and shaking your phone.

Unocoin also launched Instant Bank Deposit for deposits in Unocoin wallet without the requirement of adding a reference number.

Bitcoin is divisible to eight decimal points and so one can buy as little as 0.00000001 of a bitcoin. Satoshi is the smallest unit of the bitcoin cryptocurrency. Currently, one Satoshi is less than $0.00056 and 1,761 Satoshi are worth $1.

Sathvik Vishwanath, co-Founder & CEO, Unocoin, said, “Crypto as an innovative means of exchange is here to stay. We have been constantly innovating to come up with new features for engagement. With Unocoin’s newest deposit feature, investors and traders can instantly and seamlessly deposit assets at any time, for buying or selling purposes even during a market dip.”

A virtual bank account number, unique to each user, ensures faster and seamless deposits. Investors who have registered at Unocoin can add this unique account number to their beneficiary from the registered bank account. Every time they deposit money to the registered beneficiary account, the money will subsequently be added to the person’s Unocoin wallet within an hour. Since the beneficiary account number is unique to every user, there is no need to update a reference number anymore.