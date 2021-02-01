Daily Rupee call: Expect a volatile session today

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The rupee (INR) ended last week on a flat note at 72.95 against the dollar (USD) despite witnessing higher volatility. Thus, the domestic currency closed above the support of 73, giving it an upward bias. Extending the same, the INR opened with a gap-up today at 72.87.
Appreciation from the current level can face a hurdle at 72.75. A breakout of this level can take the local currency to 72.50. But if it weakens from the current level, 73 can provide good support. In case this level is breached, it can decline to 73.15; subsequent support is at 73.25.
Data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) show that foreign flows were negative last week. That is, the net outflow for the week stood at just over ₹3,800 crore. Nevertheless, the inflow in January was positive, wherein for the whole month, the net investments stood at ₹14,631 crore. Equities remained the top segment and net inflows came in at ₹19,473 crore, while other segments like debt and hybrid saw outflows.
India’s foreign reserve holdings went up, as per the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Total FX reserves were up by a billion dollars, at $585.3 billion as on January 29, 2021. Higher levels of FX holding is a positive factor for the rupee as it can be used to curb any unexpected volatility.
The dollar index ended last week with a gain at 90.58 versus the previous close of 90.24. However, it continues to trade within the range of 90 and 91. As long as it trades within these levels, the next leg of trend will remain uncertain. Above 91, the nearest resistance is at 91.50, whereas below 90, the immediate support is at 89.50.
Though the rupee has opened with a positive bias, because of Budget presentation today, the current market can remain volatile. Hence, traders should tread with caution.
Supports: 73.00 and 73.15
Resistances: 72.75 and 72.50
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...