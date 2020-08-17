DBS Bank India appoints Prashant Joshi as Managing Director and Head of National Distribution

DBS Bank India on Monday announced the appointment of Prashant Joshi as Managing Director and Head of National Distribution.

He will report to Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO of DBS Bank India Limited.

Joshi was earlier Chief Operating Officer, IndoStar Capital Finance. He has nearly three decades of experience in the banking sector across consumer, SME and corporate banking with leading banks and financial institutions.

Commenting on the announcement, Shome said, “The bank is on a strong growth trajectory, and we are very pleased to have Prashant on board to accelerate this momentum. His deep understanding and experience in both retail and SME segments will be invaluable to the bank’s growth plans as we expand our footprint across India.”