Money & Banking

DBS Bank India appoints Prashant Joshi as Managing Director and Head of National Distribution

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

DBS Bank India on Monday announced the appointment of Prashant Joshi as Managing Director and Head of National Distribution.

He will report to Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO of DBS Bank India Limited.

Joshi was earlier Chief Operating Officer, IndoStar Capital Finance. He has nearly three decades of experience in the banking sector across consumer, SME and corporate banking with leading banks and financial institutions.

Commenting on the announcement, Shome said, “The bank is on a strong growth trajectory, and we are very pleased to have Prashant on board to accelerate this momentum. His deep understanding and experience in both retail and SME segments will be invaluable to the bank’s growth plans as we expand our footprint across India.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 17, 2020
foreign banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.