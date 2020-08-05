Money & Banking

DCB Bank launches virtual video booth for KYC

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

Aims at contactless onboarding of new customers

DCB Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a virtual video booth facility for contactless onboarding of new customers.

“This enables any Resident Indian to apply for DCB Bank fixed deposit through video-based KYC without visiting the branch or meeting a DCB Bank representative,” it said in a statement.

The facility is currently available for DCB Zippi Online Fixed Deposit and the bank expects to activate other banking accounts and relationships using the virtual video booth over time.

Customers can choose a convenient time for video KYC on any working day and post-KYC can open multiple DCB Zippi accounts of any value.

