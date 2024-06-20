Ajith Kumar K K has taken charge as Managing Director & CEO of Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday. He was appointed by RBI for a period of three years from the date of joining.

Ajith Kumar is a seasoned banker with over 36 years of experience with the Federal Bank in various facets of banking including Credit, Human Resources, Business, Branch Banking etc. He was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Federal Bank in the cadre of President. He was also the Director of Federal Operations & Services Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Federal Bank, a press release said.

He is a graduate in Agriculture from Kerala Agricultural University and MBA from Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).