Dhanlaxmi Bank posts ₹5.28 crore net profit in Q4

Aviation: past gloomy, future tense
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
The Thrissur- based Dhanlaxmi Bank has recorded a net profit of ₹5.28 crore in Q4 of FY21 against the figure of ₹2.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The net profit for the whole financial year ended March 31, 2021 was ₹37.19 crore.
Total business reached ₹18,834 crore as on March 31, 2021, from ₹17,703 crore in the previous year, registering growth of 6.39 per cent.
Deposits recorded a growth of 7.41 per cent to reach ₹11,712 crore as March 31, from ₹10,904 crore as on March 31,2020. CASA deposits grew by 20.28 per cent during the year and reached ₹3,908 crore, which was ₹3,249 crore as on March 31 last year.
Gross advances reached ₹7,122 crore as on March 31 from ₹6,799 crore, a growth of 4.75 per cent. Retail advance grew by 19.91 per cent to reach ₹3,608 crore.
Gold loan portfolio, at 26.14 per cent of advances, has recorded a growth of 46.61 per cent. Non-Interest income increased to ₹141.48 crore from ₹112.85 crore, registering a growth of 25.37 per cent .Cost of Deposits has been reduced from 5.60 per cent to 5.17 per cent, while Cost of Funds has been reduced from 5.73 per cent to 5.28 per cent. CRAR improved to 14.47 per cent in FY 2020-21 against 14.41 per cent during the previous year 2019-20, Book Value of the shares stands at ₹34.15 as on March 31, 2021.
Bank would continue its focus on CASA, retail advances including gold loans, non-interest income and NPA recovery during the current year, press release said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
Demand for proactive customer services
Plan for a potential partnership floated at a recent maritime strategy session
Need for clarity on user charges, regulator, and contract mechanisms
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...