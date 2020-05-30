Digitisation and automation of lending process would be the key going forward, says PayU Finance CEO

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
The lending landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift towards digitization and automation. Yet, most borrowers/ prospective applicants aver that the process is cumbersome and never without a hassle.
Prashanth Ranganathan, Chief Executive Officer, PayU Finance begs to differ. He says the company has initiated digitisation of the loan disbursement process end-to-end, made it contactless, cost-effective and easy and above all, is aiming to disburse the loan in less than an hour once the eKYC is complete.
“We have taken the advances in technology and systems to create the process. The advancements are specifically in three areas – automation (which could be in the form of OCR (Optical Character Recognition)), eliminating courier by figuring constructs to have the customer clickwrap and sign the application, and checking on NACH (National Automated Clearing House) mandate or standing instruction. We implemented eNACH in fintech and NBFCs. We are now in the process of developing our own chatbot,” Ranganathan explained.
The company’s integrated digital KYC (Aadhaar XML and cKYC) and eNACH features coupled with clickwrap-based OTP digital signatures would support 70 per cent of users in the next three months. This would be supported by leveraging alternate data for robust underwriting, he added.
He indicated that the company would not be aggressive in acquiring new customers. “It’s a lot easier to lend to our existing customers, particularly those that have a good track record. In times such as the present, it would be hard to lend to new people that are new to credit.”
“Prior to lockdown, we used to receive 5 lakh applications every month for personal loan products and 1.10 cr request for credit per day on the buy now pay later products. There was a 30 to 40 per cent dip in buy now pay later request during the initial weeks of the lockdown. This is now seeing signs of pick up. We expect the demand for personal loan products to pick up in the coming days,” he said in reply to a query.
Stating that the company would be taking a fine-tooth comb, be a bit more careful in the coming days, Ranganathan said “we operate in two models - we are an NBFC and probably one of the better capitalized company. We are also a co-lender, work with the likes of investors like Northern Arc, IndiaInfoLine. They are also going through their semantic approach of how to bring back lending.
“The way forward is going to be lot more digital. We are co-creating a product with our customers; this is expected to be rolled out in the next two months.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...