Monday, May 27, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday May 27, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8934 0.8911 0.8865 0.88 Euro 0.893 0.8933 0.891 0.8865
0.7881 0.7869 0.7844 0.7811 Pound Sterling 0.7878 0.7881 0.7869 0.7845
109.4916 109.2317 108.6748 107.9367 Japanese Yen* 109.4972 109.479 109.2224 108.687
1.0049 1.0022 0.9962 0.9879 Swiss Franc 1.0051 1.0049 1.002 0.9963
1.3744 50.9562 51.2993 51.8175 Singapore Dollar 1.375 50.9197 51.2628 51.781
7.851 8.893 8.9643 9.0548 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8492 8.9093 8.9465 9.0369
1.4441 101.1739 101.8551 102.8841 Australian Dollar 1.4439 99.6571 101.7826 102.8116
8.7059 8.0149 8.0782 8.1786 Norwegian Kroner 8.7158 8.0554 8.0631 8.154
9.5681 7.3023 7.3669 7.4726 Swedish Kroner 9.5682 7.3977 7.3462 7.4361
1.3449 52.097 52.4478 52.9776 Canadian Dollar 1.3452 52.0597 52.4104 52.9403
69.56 69.81 70.28 70.99 Indian Rupees 69.4650 69.76 70.23 70.94
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on May 27, 2019
