Friday, August 30, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday August 30, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.906 0.9039 0.9 0.8937 Euro 0.9057 0.9061 0.9038 0.8998
0.8214 0.8202 0.8185 0.8156 Pound Sterling 0.8211 0.8214 0.8203 0.8184
106.3393 106.0956 105.6921 104.9756 Japanese Yen* 106.3636 106.3363 106.1011 105.6795
0.9884 0.9856 0.9805 0.9722 Swiss Franc 0.9888 0.9884 0.9857 0.9804
1.3873 51.5899 51.964 52.518 Singapore Dollar 1.3877 51.9275 51.9209 52.4748
7.8441 9.1467 9.213 9.3112 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8429 9.1403 9.2054 9.3036
1.4866 107.0299 107.806 108.9552 Australian Dollar 1.4863 105.3824 107.7164 108.8657
9.0916 7.8802 7.9461 8.0396 Norwegian Kroner 9.1033 7.9008 7.9308 8.0242
9.8159 7.3024 7.3704 7.4795 Swedish Kroner 9.8171 7.3876 7.3493 7.4429
1.329 53.9173 54.3083 54.8872 Canadian Dollar 1.3293 53.8797 54.2632 54.8421
71.46 71.71 72.23 73.00 Indian Rupees 71.3700 71.66 72.17 72.94
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on August 30, 2019
