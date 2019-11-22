Friday, November 22, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday November 22, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9046 0.9029 0.8989 0.8939 Euro 0.9043 0.9045 0.9029 0.899
0.7777 0.777 0.7754 0.7736 Pound Sterling 0.7774 0.7777 0.7771 0.7754
108.5779 108.4036 107.9159 107.3693 Japanese Yen* 108.5896 108.5611 108.3945 107.9173
0.9947 0.9926 0.9877 0.9815 Swiss Franc 0.9947 0.9946 0.9926 0.9877
1.3629 52.9265 53.2279 53.7794 Singapore Dollar 1.363 52.8676 53.1691 53.7206
7.8266 9.1928 9.2452 9.341 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8253 9.1826 9.235 9.3308
1.4725 105.8529 106.4559 107.5588 Australian Dollar 1.4725 105.7353 106.3382 107.4412
9.131 7.8839 7.9288 8.011 Norwegian Kroner 9.1312 7.8751 7.92 8.0022
9.5949 7.4979 7.5485 7.6586 Swedish Kroner 9.6086 7.5605 7.5323 7.6184
1.3269 54.1203 54.4286 54.9925 Canadian Dollar 1.3269 54.0602 54.3684 54.9323
71.77 71.98 72.39 73.14 Indian Rupees 71.6800 71.90 72.31 73.06
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on November 22, 2019
TOPICS