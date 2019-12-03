Tuesday, December 03, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday December 03, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9029 0.9006 0.8973 0.8922 Euro 0.9028 0.9029 0.9007 0.8974
0.7696 0.7684 0.7672 0.7654 Pound Sterling 0.7695 0.7695 0.7686 0.7673
108.8467 108.5382 108.1801 107.6266 Japanese Yen* 108.8723 108.8404 108.5423 108.1902
0.9891 0.9862 0.9821 0.9758 Swiss Franc 0.9892 0.9891 0.9862 0.9823
1.365 52.9044 53.1912 53.75 Singapore Dollar 1.3651 52.8676 53.1618 53.7132
7.8308 9.189 9.2388 9.3359 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8293 9.1826 9.2337 9.3295
1.4615 105.8088 106.3824 105.942 Australian Dollar 1.4611 104.2029 106.3235 107.4265
9.1726 7.8462 7.8888 7.9716 Norwegian Kroner 9.1726 7.8408 7.8844 7.9662
9.5386 7.5498 7.6067 7.7028 Swedish Kroner 9.539 7.6085 7.5866 7.6814
1.3308 54.0977 54.391 54.9624 Canadian Dollar 1.3313 54.0602 54.3609 54.9248
71.73 71.95 72.34 73.10 Indian Rupees 71.6380 71.90 72.30 73.05
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on December 03, 2019
