Monday, December 30, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday December 30, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.894 0.8922 0.8889 0.884 Euro 0.8937 0.8941 0.8924 0.8891
0.7617 0.761 0.7598 0.7579 Pound Sterling 0.7615 0.7618 0.7611 0.7599
109.1284 108.9443 108.568 108.0113 Japanese Yen* 109.1623 109.1353 108.9534 108.5816
0.9718 0.9697 0.9656 0.9595 Swiss Franc 0.9722 0.9718 0.9697 0.9657
1.3484 53.0519 53.4074 54.0296 Singapore Dollar 1.3488 53.0074 53.363 53.9852
7.783 9.1938 9.2555 9.3633 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7905 9.1744 9.2478 9.3556
1.4297 102.3143 103 104.2 Australian Dollar 1.4294 102.2286 102.9143 104.1143
8.8002 8.1386 8.1932 8.2886 Norwegian Kroner 8.8112 8.1318 8.1864 8.2818
9.3172 7.6845 7.7444 7.8599 Swedish Kroner 9.3302 7.7446 7.7296 7.8281
1.3069 54.6718 55.0382 55.6794 Canadian Dollar 1.3075 54.626 54.9924 55.6336
71.37 71.62 72.10 72.94 Indian Rupees 71.2830 71.56 72.04 72.88
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on December 30, 2019
