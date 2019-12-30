Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
|Indicative on Monday December 30, 2019
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|Currency
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|0.894
|0.8922
|0.8889
|0.884
|Euro
|0.8937
|0.8941
|0.8924
|0.8891
|0.7617
|0.761
|0.7598
|0.7579
|Pound Sterling
|0.7615
|0.7618
|0.7611
|0.7599
|109.1284
|108.9443
|108.568
|108.0113
|Japanese Yen*
|109.1623
|109.1353
|108.9534
|108.5816
|0.9718
|0.9697
|0.9656
|0.9595
|Swiss Franc
|0.9722
|0.9718
|0.9697
|0.9657
|1.3484
|53.0519
|53.4074
|54.0296
|Singapore Dollar
|1.3488
|53.0074
|53.363
|53.9852
|7.783
|9.1938
|9.2555
|9.3633
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.7905
|9.1744
|9.2478
|9.3556
|1.4297
|102.3143
|103
|104.2
|Australian Dollar
|1.4294
|102.2286
|102.9143
|104.1143
|8.8002
|8.1386
|8.1932
|8.2886
|Norwegian Kroner
|8.8112
|8.1318
|8.1864
|8.2818
|9.3172
|7.6845
|7.7444
|7.8599
|Swedish Kroner
|9.3302
|7.7446
|7.7296
|7.8281
|1.3069
|54.6718
|55.0382
|55.6794
|Canadian Dollar
|1.3075
|54.626
|54.9924
|55.6336
|71.37
|71.62
|72.10
|72.94
|Indian Rupees
|71.2830
|71.56
|72.04
|72.88
|Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
