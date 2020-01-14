Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday January 14, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8987 0.8969 0.8937 0.8885 Euro 0.8984 0.8987 0.8969 0.8936
0.7696 0.7688 0.7675 0.7652 Pound Sterling 0.7694 0.7696 0.7689 0.7675
109.9504 109.7595 109.4017 108.8328 Japanese Yen* 109.9814 109.9567 109.7639 109.3849
0.9671 0.9649 0.9609 0.9547 Swiss Franc 0.9675 0.9671 0.965 0.961
1.3471 52.7333 53.0963 53.6667 Singapore Dollar 1.3475 53.0746 53.0444 53.6148
7.7785 9.1504 9.2134 9.3123 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7772 9.1414 9.2044 9.3033
1.4489 103.1739 103.8841 105 Australian Dollar 1.448 103.0725 103.7826 104.8986
8.8897 8.0169 8.0721 8.1588 Norwegian Kroner 8.8896 8.009 8.0642 8.1509
9.4587 7.5333 7.5932 7.6993 Swedish Kroner 9.4593 7.5902 7.5778 7.6674
1.3067 54.3435 54.7176 55.3053 Canadian Dollar 1.3067 54.2901 54.6641 55.2519
70.94 71.19 71.68 72.45 Indian Rupees 70.8500 71.12 71.61 72.38
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on January 14, 2020
