Thursday, February 13, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday February 13, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9211 0.9196 0.9162 0.9113 Euro 0.9212 0.9212 0.9197 0.9163
0.7673 0.7669 0.7656 0.7638 Pound Sterling 0.7671 0.7674 0.7668 0.7657
109.7325 109.5668 109.1846 108.6684 Japanese Yen* 109.7675 109.7359 109.5659 109.2058
0.9786 0.9768 0.9726 0.9665 Swiss Franc 0.9792 0.9786 0.9768 0.9728
1.3885 51.4964 51.8273 52.3094 Singapore Dollar 1.3887 51.4101 51.7482 52.2302
7.7661 9.2124 9.2716 9.3578 Hong Kong Dollar 7.765 9.1969 9.2574 9.3436
1.485 106.8358 107.5224 108.5224 Australian Dollar 1.4844 105.0882 107.3582 108.3582
9.2448 7.7384 7.7881 7.8605 Norwegian Kroner 9.2575 7.7254 7.7762 7.8486
9.6576 7.4176 7.473 7.5661 Swedish Kroner 9.6589 7.4593 7.4539 7.5311
1.3246 54.2273 54.5758 55.0833 Canadian Dollar 1.3252 54.1364 54.4924 55
71.37 71.58 72.04 72.71 Indian Rupees 71.2830 71.46 71.93 72.60
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on February 13, 2020
