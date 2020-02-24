Monday, February 24, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday February 24, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9243 0.9227 0.9193 0.9145 Euro 0.9239 0.9244 0.9226 0.9193
0.7749 0.7742 0.773 0.7715 Pound Sterling 0.7747 0.7749 0.7743 0.7731
111.3173 111.1419 110.7589 110.2495 Japanese Yen* 111.3365 111.3117 111.1468 110.7802
0.9793 0.9773 0.9732 0.9673 Swiss Franc 0.9796 0.9794 0.9774 0.9733
1.4013 51.5857 51.9143 52.4 Singapore Dollar 1.4019 51.5214 51.85 52.3357
7.7922 9.2709 9.3299 9.4172 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7972 9.2474 9.3184 9.4056
1.5148 109.4242 110.1212 111.1515 Australian Dollar 1.5147 109.2879 109.9848 111.0152
9.3628 7.7076 7.765 7.8376 Norwegian Kroner 9.3729 7.7062 7.7471 7.8196
9.7826 7.3845 7.4391 7.5318 Swedish Kroner 9.781 7.4361 7.4223 7.4995
1.3284 54.3008 54.6466 55.1579 Canadian Dollar 1.3286 54.2331 54.5789 55.0902
72.00 72.22 72.68 73.36 Indian Rupees 71.8900 72.13 72.59 73.27
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on February 24, 2020
