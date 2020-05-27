Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday May 27, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9129 0.9084 0.9071 0.9054 Euro 0.9136 0.9086 0.9076 0.9057
0.812 0.8116 0.8116 0.8111 Pound Sterling 0.8131 0.8118 0.8119 0.8114
107.2081 107.7742 107.6479 107.4972 Japanese Yen* 107.8841 107.7928 107.6815 107.5153
0.9639 0.9697 0.968 0.9655 Swiss Franc 0.9702 0.9699 0.9681 0.9656
1.4161 53.5 53.8239 54.3239 Singapore Dollar 1.4244 53.8582 53.8028 54.3028
7.7383 9.8026 9.8492 9.9279 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7726 9.7484 9.8581 9.9369
1.5043 113.3881 114.0746 115.1343 Australian Dollar 1.5072 113.3433 114.0299 115.0896
9.4548 7.7049 7.7515 7.8315 Norwegian Kroner 10.2957 7.7096 7.7563 7.8284
9.2039 7.9301 7.9781 8.0606 Swedish Kroner 9.9933 7.9352 7.9749 8.0491
1.3743 55.4526 55.7883 56.3066 Canadian Dollar 1.3823 55.4307 55.7664 56.2847
76.30 75.97 76.43 77.14 Indian Rupees 74.8500 75.94 76.40 77.11
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 27, 2020
