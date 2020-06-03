Wednesday, June 03, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday June 03, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8926 0.8911 0.8897 0.888 Euro 0.8933 0.8917 0.8904 0.8887
0.7947 0.7942 0.7939 0.7935 Pound Sterling 0.7957 0.7949 0.7946 0.7945
108.2905 108.7163 108.5959 108.4167 Japanese Yen* 108.9725 108.8138 108.6925 108.5263
0.9583 0.9613 0.9593 0.9566 Swiss Franc 0.9646 0.9622 0.9604 0.9579
1.3938 54.0786 54.4143 54.9286 Singapore Dollar 1.4021 54.0571 54.3929 54.9143
7.736 9.769 9.8297 9.9098 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7714 9.74 9.8258 9.92
1.4406 109.7246 110.4058 111.4493 Australian Dollar 1.4431 109.6812 110.3623 111.4203
9.0995 7.9695 8.0189 8.1033 Norwegian Kroner 9.874 7.9747 8.0158 8.1012
8.9282 8.1409 8.1914 8.2688 Swedish Kroner 9.6688 8.1464 8.1882 8.2667
1.346 56.0815 56.4296 56.963 Canadian Dollar 1.3541 56.0593 56.4074 56.9481
75.89 75.71 76.18 76.90 Indian Rupees 74.4500 75.68 76.15 76.88
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 03, 2020
