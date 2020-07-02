Thursday, July 02, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday July 02, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8877 0.887 0.8857 0.8835 Euro 0.8883 0.8871 0.8858 0.8837
0.8003 0.8 0.7997 0.7991 Pound Sterling 0.8013 0.8004 0.8 0.7995
107.1408 107.5615 107.4532 107.226 Japanese Yen* 107.8154 107.5647 107.4716 107.2441
0.9427 0.9444 0.9426 0.9395 Swiss Franc 0.949 0.9445 0.9427 0.9396
1.3899 54.1367 54.4532 54.9784 Singapore Dollar 1.3978 54.1151 54.4317 54.9568
7.7381 9.7097 9.7665 9.8606 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7723 9.6933 9.7626 9.8568
1.4427 109.058 109.6957 110.7536 Australian Dollar 1.4454 109.0145 109.6522 110.7101
9.1611 7.9545 8.0011 8.0782 Norwegian Kroner 9.9428 7.9598 8.0063 8.0836
8.9776 8.1263 8.1739 8.2616 Swedish Kroner 9.723 8.1407 8.1706 8.2584
1.3562 55.3309 55.6544 56.1912 Canadian Dollar 1.3642 55.3088 55.6324 56.1691
76.22 75.25 75.69 76.42 Indian Rupees 74.7700 75.22 75.66 76.39
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 02, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.