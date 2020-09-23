Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday September 23, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8562 0.8544 0.8533 0.8515 Euro 0.8568 0.8545 0.8534 0.8515
0.7858 0.7865 0.7862 0.7858 Pound Sterling 0.787 0.7865 0.7862 0.7859
104.7854 105.0968 105.0311 104.8484 Japanese Yen* 105.4606 105.1282 105.0629 104.8944
0.9185 0.9202 0.9187 0.9159 Swiss Franc 0.9247 0.9205 0.919 0.9163
1.3625 53.8832 54.2482 54.7737 Singapore Dollar 1.3709 54.2647 54.2263 54.7518
7.7323 9.5252 9.5897 9.6701 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7705 9.5103 9.5858 9.6787
1.4016 103.9718 104.6761 105.6901 Australian Dollar 1.4042 103.9437 104.6338 105.6479
9.0304 7.8532 7.9064 7.983 Norwegian Kroner 9.8127 7.8594 7.9116 7.9883
8.6014 8.2665 8.3318 8.4126 Swedish Kroner 9.2989 8.2828 8.3285 8.4092
1.3284 55.5038 55.8797 56.4211 Canadian Dollar 1.3365 55.4887 55.8571 56.3985
74.23 73.82 74.32 75.04 Indian Rupees 72.8100 73.80 74.29 75.01
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 23, 2020
