Tuesday, October 06, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday October 06, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8481 0.8488 0.8475 0.846 Euro 0.8486 0.849 0.8478 0.8461
0.7698 0.7712 0.7709 0.7706 Pound Sterling 0.7708 0.7714 0.7711 0.7708
105.3592 105.5731 105.4765 105.3571 Japanese Yen* 106.0407 105.6049 105.4931 105.375
0.912 0.9147 0.913 0.9106 Swiss Franc 0.9182 0.915 0.9133 0.911
1.3553 54.1838 54.5221 55.0956 Singapore Dollar 1.3636 54.1691 54.5074 55.0662
7.7322 9.5084 9.5677 9.6684 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7706 9.4936 9.5652 9.6632
1.3887 102.3472 102.9861 104.0694 Australian Dollar 1.3913 102.3194 104.4085 104.0139
8.8633 7.9665 8.0162 8.1093 Norwegian Kroner 9.6154 7.9729 8.0227 8.105
8.5754 8.252 8.3128 8.4002 Swedish Kroner 9.2711 8.2682 8.3105 8.3957
1.3207 55.406 55.7519 56.3383 Canadian Dollar 1.3286 55.391 55.7368 56.3083
73.92 73.69 74.15 74.93 Indian Rupees 72.5000 73.67 74.13 74.89
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 06, 2020
