Wednesday, October 07, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday October 07, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8523 0.8501 0.8488 0.8472 Euro 0.8529 0.8507 0.8494 0.8477
0.7759 0.7761 0.7757 0.7755 Pound Sterling 0.777 0.7763 0.776 0.7756
105.4284 106.0698 105.9522 105.8291 Japanese Yen* 106.1097 106.1481 106.0298 105.9207
0.9152 0.917 0.9151 0.9128 Swiss Franc 0.9214 0.9175 0.9158 0.9135
1.358 54.0956 54.4485 55 Singapore Dollar 1.3661 54.0809 54.4338 54.9853
7.7362 9.4929 9.5548 9.6516 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7746 9.4781 9.5523 9.649
1.4027 103.6197 104.2958 105.3521 Australian Dollar 1.4054 103.5915 104.2676 105.3239
8.9818 7.8853 7.9368 8.0258 Norwegian Kroner 9.7547 7.8832 7.9431 8.0236
8.6267 8.2293 8.2923 8.3763 Swedish Kroner 9.3295 8.2455 8.29 8.374
1.3277 55.3158 55.6767 56.2406 Canadian Dollar 1.3357 55.3008 55.6617 56.2256
74.19 73.57 74.05 74.80 Indian Rupees 72.7700 73.55 74.03 74.78
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 07, 2020
