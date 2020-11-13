Friday, November 13, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday November 13, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8474 0.8453 0.844 0.8423 Euro 0.8479 0.8459 0.8446 0.8427
0.7622 0.759 0.7586 0.7582 Pound Sterling 0.763 0.7595 0.7591 0.7587
104.6534 104.9958 104.8906 104.7612 Japanese Yen* 105.3157 105.0562 104.9512 104.8065
0.9122 0.9138 0.9119 0.9094 Swiss Franc 0.9182 0.9143 0.9125 0.91
1.3463 55.4222 55.763 56.3926 Singapore Dollar 1.3542 55.4074 55.7407 56.3704
7.7351 9.6542 9.7135 9.8232 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7708 9.6516 9.7097 9.8194
1.3811 102.4932 103.1233 104.2877 Australian Dollar 1.3834 102.4658 103.0822 104.2466
8.822 8.1681 8.2183 8.3111 Norwegian Kroner 9.5478 8.1659 8.2151 8.3079
8.3711 8.6298 8.6828 8.791 Swedish Kroner 9.0122 8.6474 8.6794 8.7875
1.3119 57.1145 57.4656 58.1145 Canadian Dollar 1.3196 57.0992 57.4427 58.0916
75.34 74.82 75.28 76.13 Indian Rupees 73.9000 74.80 75.25 76.10
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 13, 2020
