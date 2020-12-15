Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday December 15, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8231 0.8224 0.8215 0.8198 Euro 0.8236 0.8226 0.8215 0.8199
0.7501 0.7508 0.7506 0.7502 Pound Sterling 0.751 0.7508 0.7506 0.7503
103.8429 104.0558 104.0028 103.8796 Japanese Yen* 104.5024 104.0862 104.019 103.8956
0.8841 0.8864 0.8851 0.8824 Swiss Franc 0.8901 0.8865 0.8851 0.883
1.3329 55.5564 55.8722 56.5714 Singapore Dollar 1.3409 55.5414 55.8496 56.5489
7.7326 9.5342 9.5884 9.7084 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7697 9.5316 9.5845 9.7045
1.3298 98.52 99.08 100.32 Australian Dollar 1.3321 98.4933 99.04 100.28
8.4252 8.4542 8.5023 8.6087 Norwegian Kroner 9.0873 8.4519 8.5086 8.6151
8.1036 8.8069 8.8675 8.9785 Swedish Kroner 8.7073 8.8256 8.8534 8.9749
1.2729 58.1811 58.5118 59.2441 Canadian Dollar 1.2806 58.1654 58.4882 59.2205
74.31 73.89 74.31 75.24 Indian Rupees 72.8800 73.87 74.28 75.21
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 15, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.