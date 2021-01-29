Dvara KGFS bags ‘Technology for Financial Inclusion’ award

Dvara KGFS announced that it has won 'Technology for Financial Inclusion' award at the Inclusive Finance India Awards 2020.

In a press release, the Chennai-based NBFC said the award was presented to it in recognition for the robust technology offering a suite of financial services and products for the underserved section of the society and their operational excellence over the last year.

The award was presented by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs to Joby C O, CEO of Dvara KGFS.