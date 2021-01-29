Money & Banking

Dvara KGFS bags ‘Technology for Financial Inclusion’ award

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

Dvara KGFS announced that it has won 'Technology for Financial Inclusion' award at the Inclusive Finance India Awards 2020.

In a press release, the Chennai-based NBFC said the award was presented to it in recognition for the robust technology offering a suite of financial services and products for the underserved section of the society and their operational excellence over the last year.

The award was presented by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs to Joby C O, CEO of Dvara KGFS.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 29, 2021
awards
non banking finance companies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.