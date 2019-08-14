Money & Banking

Edelweiss Financial Services Q1 consolidated net profit declines 49%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 14, 2019 Published on August 14, 2019

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd reported a 49 per cent decline in first quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 134 crore against Rs 263 crore in the year ago period.

The bottomline of the diversified financial services company was weighed down expenses, especially a 137 per cent year-on-year (yoy) jump in expenses towards impairment of financial instruments at Rs 284 crore and a 77 per cent increase in expenses towards change in insurance policy liability

Total income increased 3 per cent yoy to Rs 2,546 crore. Total expenses rose 14 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,343 crore.

Consolidated profit before tax in the reporting quarter was down 52 per cent y-o-y at Rs 203 crore (Rs 422 crore in the year ago quarter).

Published on August 14, 2019
NBFC
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Manappuram Finance posts 35% growth in Q1 consolidated net profit