Edelweiss Financial Services Q1 consolidated net profit declines 49%

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd reported a 49 per cent decline in first quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 134 crore against Rs 263 crore in the year ago period.

The bottomline of the diversified financial services company was weighed down expenses, especially a 137 per cent year-on-year (yoy) jump in expenses towards impairment of financial instruments at Rs 284 crore and a 77 per cent increase in expenses towards change in insurance policy liability

Total income increased 3 per cent yoy to Rs 2,546 crore. Total expenses rose 14 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,343 crore.

Consolidated profit before tax in the reporting quarter was down 52 per cent y-o-y at Rs 203 crore (Rs 422 crore in the year ago quarter).