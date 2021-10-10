EoI for strategic sale of IDBI by Dec: DIPAM Secretary

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The government intends to come out with Expression of Interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank by December.
“Our preparation for Expression of Interest (EOI) has begun and our target is to issue that by December,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), told BusinessLine in an interview.
Government of India (GoI) and LIC together own more than 94 per cent of equity of IDBI Bank (GoI 45.48 per cent, LIC 49.24 per cent). LIC is currently the promoter of IDBI Bank with Management Control and GoI is the co-promoter.
Pandey said that the required amendment in the Act has been done which means there is no problem in terms of licensing, etc. Advisors have been appointed and soon they will engage with the RBI to structure the transaction.
“The RBI has to clear what will be the level of equity we can divest, what would be the glide path and who can come in. These are critical issues which will form the EoI,” he said.
Talking about asset monetisation related to the strategic disinvestment cases and closure cases of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE), Pandey said that the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) will be assigned the task. As on date, DIPAM is looking after this.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...