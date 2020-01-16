Equifax inks pact to acquire 100 per cent stake in Equifax Credit Information Services

Mi Mix Alpha: A wrap-around display concept from Xiaomi
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, on Thursday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent ownership of Equifax Credit Information Services Private Ltd (ECIS).
Since 2010, ECIS has operated as a joint venture between Equifax and leading Indian financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Sundaram Finance and Union Bank of India. Following this transaction, ECIS will be 100 per cent owned by Equifax.
Going by the regulatory filings made by each of the above mentioned sellers, Equifax would have paid abut Rs 370 crore to convert ECIS into a wholly-owned subsidiary.
“This investment represents the strong confidence that Equifax has in India’s economy and ECIS’s growth potential,” said Mark W. Begor, Equifax CEO.
ECIS is a full-service credit bureau offering its services to all segments of the lending industry – Retail Banking, MFI and Commercial. It posted a net profit of Rs 11.87 crore on total income of Rs 50.83 crore in FY2019.
In regulatory filings, Bank of Baroda and Sundaram Finance (holding 10 per cent stake each in ECIS) said they had executed a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of their entire equity stake in ECIS for Rs 91 crore each.
State Bank of India said it has executed a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 7.41 per cent in ECIS for about Rs 67 crore. Kotak Mahindra Prime, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has executed a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 5.56 per cent in ECIS for about 51 crore.
Union Bank of India (4.17 per cent) and Bank of India (3.50 per cent) said they have executed a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of their entire equity stake in ECIS for Rs 38 crore and Rs 32 crore, respectively.
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...