Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Tuesday September 17, 2019
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
73.46 72.63 72.15 71.84 71.87 US Dollar 71.75 71.74 72.05 72.54 73.36
82.09 80.61 79.73 79.18 79.22 Euro 79.11 79.10 79.41 80.16 81.41
91.85 90.5 89.71 89.19 89.23 Pound Sterling 89.11 89.10 89.45 90.18 91.4
68.85 67.6 66.89 66.43 66.46 Japanese Yen* 66.33 66.32 66.63 67.25 68.27
75.06 73.62 72.78 72.24 72.28 Swiss Franc 72.12 72.12 72.46 73.16 74.35
6.72 6.75 6.77 10.61 10.61 Danish Kroner 10.59 10.59 6.67 6.77 6.75
1.38 1.38 1.38 52.19 52.21 Singapore Dollar 52.11 52.11 1.37 1.38 1.38
7.82 7.82 7.82 9.18 9.19 Hong Kong Dollar 9.17 9.17 7.82 7.82 7.82
0.69 0.68 0.68 49.10 49.12 Australian Dollar 49.04 49.03 0.69 0.68 0.68
0.63 0.63 0.63 45.41 45.43 New Zealand Dollar 45.38 45.37 0.63 0.63 0.63
8.94 8.95 8.96 8.02 8.02 Norwegian Kroner 8.00 8.00 8.93 8.96 8.95
9.65 9.69 9.71 7.40 7.40 Swedish Kroner 7.39 7.38 9.59 9.71 9.69
1.32 1.32 1.33 54.19 54.22 Canadian Dollar 54.11 54.10 1.32 1.33 1.32
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on September 17, 2019
