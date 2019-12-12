Exchange Rates

Review | Amazon’s Echo Flex: Alexa is squeezed into a wall plug
What do you get when you take a wall plug and put it together with a tiny speaker? The Echo Flex, an ...
|Indicative on Thursday December 12, 2019
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|72.39
|71.55
|71.12
|70.89
|70.92
|US Dollar
|70.8
|70.79
|71.11
|71.54
|72.38
|81.54
|80.14
|79.36
|78.90
|78.93
|Euro
|78.82
|78.81
|79.14
|79.82
|81.06
|95.82
|94.47
|93.75
|93.31
|93.35
|Pound Sterling
|93.22
|93.20
|93.6
|94.3
|95.56
|67.38
|66.25
|65.64
|65.25
|65.28
|Japanese Yen*
|65.15
|65.14
|65.45
|66.02
|67.02
|74.66
|73.32
|72.57
|72.13
|72.16
|Swiss Franc
|72.01
|72
|72.35
|72.99
|74.16
|6.67
|6.69
|6.71
|10.56
|10.56
|Danish Kroner
|10.54
|10.54
|6.62
|6.71
|6.70
|1.36
|1.36
|1.36
|52.22
|52.25
|Singapore Dollar
|52.14
|52.13
|1.35
|1.36
|1.36
|7.81
|7.81
|7.80
|9.08
|9.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.07
|9.07
|7.81
|7.80
|7.81
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|48.79
|48.81
|Australian Dollar
|48.77
|48.76
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.66
|0.66
|0.66
|46.63
|46.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|46.59
|46.58
|0.66
|0.66
|0.66
|9.10
|9.10
|9.11
|7.78
|7.79
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.77
|7.77
|9.10
|9.11
|9.10
|9.34
|9.36
|9.39
|7.55
|7.56
|Swedish Kroner
|7.54
|7.54
|9.30
|9.39
|9.37
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|53.80
|53.82
|Canadian Dollar
|53.72
|53.71
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
What do you get when you take a wall plug and put it together with a tiny speaker? The Echo Flex, an ...
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...