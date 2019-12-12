Thursday, December 12, 2019

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Thursday December 12, 2019
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
72.39 71.55 71.12 70.89 70.92 US Dollar 70.8 70.79 71.11 71.54 72.38
81.54 80.14 79.36 78.90 78.93 Euro 78.82 78.81 79.14 79.82 81.06
95.82 94.47 93.75 93.31 93.35 Pound Sterling 93.22 93.20 93.6 94.3 95.56
67.38 66.25 65.64 65.25 65.28 Japanese Yen* 65.15 65.14 65.45 66.02 67.02
74.66 73.32 72.57 72.13 72.16 Swiss Franc 72.01 72 72.35 72.99 74.16
6.67 6.69 6.71 10.56 10.56 Danish Kroner 10.54 10.54 6.62 6.71 6.70
1.36 1.36 1.36 52.22 52.25 Singapore Dollar 52.14 52.13 1.35 1.36 1.36
7.81 7.81 7.80 9.08 9.09 Hong Kong Dollar 9.07 9.07 7.81 7.80 7.81
0.69 0.69 0.69 48.79 48.81 Australian Dollar 48.77 48.76 0.69 0.69 0.69
0.66 0.66 0.66 46.63 46.65 New Zealand Dollar 46.59 46.58 0.66 0.66 0.66
9.10 9.10 9.11 7.78 7.79 Norwegian Kroner 7.77 7.77 9.10 9.11 9.10
9.34 9.36 9.39 7.55 7.56 Swedish Kroner 7.54 7.54 9.30 9.39 9.37
1.32 1.32 1.32 53.80 53.82 Canadian Dollar 53.72 53.71 1.32 1.32 1.32
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on December 12, 2019
