Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Tuesday December 31, 2019
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
72.98 72.15 71.69 71.44 71.47 US Dollar 71.35 71.34 71.62 72.08 72.91
82.88 81.48 80.64 80.21 80.24 Euro 80.13 80.12 80.4 81.08 82.31
96.75 95.42 94.65 94.24 94.28 Pound Sterling 94.15 94.14 94.47 95.17 96.41
67.91 66.8 66.14 65.80 65.83 Japanese Yen* 65.71 65.70 65.96 66.5 67.5
76.46 75.11 74.31 73.89 73.92 Swiss Franc 73.77 73.76 74.07 74.72 75.9
6.61 6.64 6.65 10.74 10.74 Danish Kroner 10.72 10.72 6.57 6.65 6.64
1.34 1.34 1.34 53.12 53.14 Singapore Dollar 53.02 53.02 1.34 1.34 1.34
7.79 7.79 7.79 9.18 9.18 Hong Kong Dollar 9.16 9.16 7.79 7.79 7.79
0.70 0.70 0.70 50.10 50.12 Australian Dollar 50.04 50.04 0.70 0.70 0.70
0.67 0.67 0.67 48.14 48.16 New Zealand Dollar 48.10 48.09 0.68 0.67 0.67
8.78 8.79 8.79 8.13 8.13 Norwegian Kroner 8.12 8.12 8.78 8.79 8.79
9.26 9.29 9.30 7.68 7.68 Swedish Kroner 7.67 7.67 9.22 9.30 9.29
1.30 1.30 1.30 54.89 54.91 Canadian Dollar 54.81 54.80 1.30 1.30 1.30
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on December 31, 2019
