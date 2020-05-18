Monday, May 18, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Monday May 18, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
77.38 76.63 76.17 76.59 76.63 US Dollar 75.14 75.14 76.14 76.6 77.35
84.11 83.13 82.52 82.87 82.92 Euro 81.24 81.32 82.48 83.07 84.07
94.01 93.07 92.49 92.68 92.72 Pound Sterling 90.79 90.88 92.45 93.03 93.96
72.46 71.63 71.13 71.68 71.76 Japanese Yen* 69.89 69.96 71.09 71.59 72.41
80.15 79.14 78.53 79.05 79.13 Swiss Franc 77.06 77.13 78.47 79.09 80.09
6.88 6.89 6.9 11.42 11.45 Danish Kroner 10.62 10.65 6.87 6.9 6.89
1.43 1.43 1.43 53.86 53.92 Singapore Dollar 52.53 52.59 1.43 1.43 1.43
7.76 7.75 7.75 9.9 9.91 Hong Kong Dollar 9.67 9.68 7.76 7.75 7.75
0.64 0.64 0.64 49.4 49.43 Australian Dollar 48.37 48.42 0.64 0.64 0.64
0.6 0.6 0.6 45.66 45.69 New Zealand Dollar 44.7 44.74 0.59 0.6 0.6
10.17 10.17 10.17 7.87 7.9 Norwegian Kroner 7.07 7.1 10.16 10.17 10.16
9.83 9.84 9.84 8.12 8.15 Swedish Kroner 7.32 7.35 9.83 9.84 9.83
1.41 1.41 1.41 54.57 54.63 Canadian Dollar 53.23 53.28 1.41 1.41 1.41
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on May 18, 2020
