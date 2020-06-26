Exchange Rates

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
|Indicative on Friday June 26, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|77.1
|76.35
|75.89
|76.24
|76.28
|US Dollar
|74.8
|74.8
|75.86
|76.33
|77.07
|86.92
|85.88
|85.25
|85.58
|85.63
|Euro
|83.9
|83.98
|85.19
|85.83
|86.84
|95.73
|94.76
|94.16
|94.81
|94.86
|Pound Sterling
|92.89
|92.98
|94.08
|94.7
|95.66
|72.3
|71.49
|71
|71.37
|71.44
|Japanese Yen*
|69.58
|69.65
|70.97
|71.47
|72.27
|81.8
|80.78
|80.15
|80.67
|80.75
|Swiss Franc
|78.62
|78.7
|80.08
|80.72
|81.73
|6.62
|6.63
|6.64
|11.79
|11.82
|Danish Kroner
|10.99
|11.02
|6.61
|6.64
|6.63
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|54.97
|55.02
|Singapore Dollar
|53.61
|53.66
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|7.75
|7.75
|7.75
|9.86
|9.87
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.63
|9.64
|7.76
|7.75
|7.75
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|52.63
|52.66
|Australian Dollar
|51.54
|51.59
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|49.23
|49.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|48.2
|48.25
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|8.21
|8.24
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.41
|7.44
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|9.31
|9.32
|9.32
|8.51
|8.54
|Swedish Kroner
|7.71
|7.74
|9.3
|9.32
|9.31
|1.36
|1.36
|1.36
|56.11
|56.17
|Canadian Dollar
|54.72
|54.78
|1.36
|1.36
|1.36
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...