Money & Banking

Exclusive advisor to Kotak Investment Advisors’ special situation fund

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on February 12, 2021 Published on February 12, 2021

Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL), on Friday, announced that Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of State Bank of India, would be exclusive advisor for its $1-billion Special Situation Fund.

Kumar retired from SBI in October last year.

KIAL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank and focusses on the alternate assets business of the group.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 12, 2021
State Bank of India
Kotak Mahindra Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.