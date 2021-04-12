Fall in gold prices to trigger demand for more collateral

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Shrikant Jadhav, promoter of a small manufacturing units at the outskirts of Mumbai, was surprised when he got a call from the bank to top up his gold loan with additional collateral or pay few instalments in advance.
Jadhav is among many businessmen who are now reworking their gold loan exposure with banks and NBFCs which marketed gold loan as panacea of all liquidity-problems till late last year.
The consistent rally in gold prices while the Covid pandemic was at its peak last year made banks and NBFCs to push gold loan to liquidity starved industries. Moved by the safe-haven factor, the RBI in August increased the LTV (loan-to-value) ratio on gold loans to 90 per cent from 75 per cent.
However, the bull run in gold prices came to an abrupt halt early this year and gold prices crashed from a record high of ₹56,200 per 10 grams last August to ₹46,446 on Monday. The excess liquidity sloshing around in the global economy has pulled down gold prices and expectations are that it may go down further till inflation starts worrying central banks.
PE Mathai, CEO, Muthoottu Mini Financiers said all its gold loans come with mark-to-market limit, which gets triggered when gold loan prices go below a certain point.
“The ultimate aim is not to auction the gold. We contact the customer if prices are coming down to either remit part-payment or bring additional security or close the account,” he added.
For about 15 products, it has also reduced the tenure to 90 days from the earlier 270 days. For the remaining, the tenure was maintained at 270 days but the LTV was brought to 50 to 55 per cent, said Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers.
The organised gold loan books of banks and NBFCs are expected to grow 17 per cent to ₹4.05 lakh crore in FY21 against ₹3.45 lakh crore logged in the previous year.
VP Nandakumar, Managing Director, Manappuram Finance said a relatively sharp decline in gold price has affected sentiments and some customers have faced challenges when resetting or renewing their loans at the new LTV which would be lower than their earlier loan.
“We bear the gold price risk for about three to six months versus about 12 to15 months for the other players. That’s because with short term gold loans, the process of recovery through auctions can happen within one quarter of the default,” he added.
PR Somasundaram, Managing Director, World Gold Council said the fall in gold prices will not lead to these loans becoming an NPA as there is enough headroom for the lenders to recover their money.
Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director and CEO, Indel Money said as per the contract with the borrowers, whenever the total outstanding of the loan reaches 90 per cent of the current metal value, a margin call can be made; if it touches 95 per cent, then an auction of the collateral can be a remedy.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...