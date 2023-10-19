The Federal Bank inaugurated the ‘Mookkannoor Mission’, an initiative under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, on the 106th birth anniversary of its Founder KP Hormis. Mookannoor, a village in Ernakulam district, is the birthplace of the Founder.

The Bank adopteda comprehensive plan of digitizingthe entire village as well as a cleanliness drive that includes waste management, tree plantation, community development, renewable energy projects, etc that will be implemented in stages.

The programme named “Mookkannoor Mission” was launched by Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO at Sacred Heart English Medium School, Mookkannoor.

“This is a dream project not only for the residents of Mookkannoor but also for Federal Bank,” said Shyam Srinivasan. “In India’s story of transformation, if ever a chapter on cleanliness is written – Mookkannoor should become the shining example of how transformation can happen,” he added.

The project is designed to be implemented in three phases over three years under the guidance of the Panchayat and K P Hormis Educational and Charitable Society.

Also read: Federal Bank launches NR savings accounts for NRI women

As part of its Founder’s Day celebrations, the Bank initiated several activities across India including the announcement of the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship across 6 states, a blood donation drive and cloth donation drive for the staff members, initiation of two new Federal Skill Academies at Ambattur in Chennai and Belagavi in Karnataka, Foundation batch inauguration at the Coimbatore and Kolhapur branches of Federal Skill Academy with Coimbatore specifically starting the first-ever tailoring batch, opening of seven new branches at different states etc.